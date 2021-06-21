Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Appspotr AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (331/21)

On request of Appspotr AB, company registration number 556717-2365, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 24, 2021. Shares Short name: APTR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 191,421,886 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009267974 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227471 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556717-2365 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5045.