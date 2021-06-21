Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo & International Industrial Equipment Exhibition held on Fri. in E. China's Changzhou

BEIJING, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo and International Industrial Equipment Exhibition kicked off on Friday, in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu Province.

Hundreds of experts, scholars and industry elites actively participated in the event to discuss together hot topics such as industrial Internet, energy Internet, smart manufacturing, big data, etc., and share their cutting-edge views and experiences with an aim to inject new impetus into the country's low-carbon manufacturing industry.

It is learned that agreements on 20 key projects were signed at this year's expo with a total investment of 30 billion yuan.

Those projects cover fields such as high-end equipment manufacturing, power batteries, 5G communications, photovoltaic new energy, industrial Internet, etc.

The event has been held for three consecutive years since 2019 and achieved remarkable results.

It is learned that as the only exhibition in Jiangsu that takes the industrial Internet as the local strength and characteristic industry, the expo adheres to the digital transformation of the service industry. The expo has intensively displayed a batch of the latest technologies and achievements in the fields of industrial and energy Internet and high-end equipment manufacturing sectors, accelerated the gathering of various high-end factors such as industry technology, talents, project industries, etc., and played a positive role in the development of the industrial Internet in Jiangsu and even the whole country.

At present, Changzhou is steering towards its positioning of "international intelligent manufacturing city and the central axis hub of the Yangtze River Delta ", firmly grasping the trend of the industrial Internet, vigorously developing intelligent manufacturing and smart energy, and constantly polishing the golden sign of Changzhou's intelligent manufacturing.

