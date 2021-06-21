Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of USWE Sports AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (332/21)

On request of USWE Sports AB, company registration number 556566-0601, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 24, 2021. Shares Short name: USWE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4,305,022 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949771 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227441 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556566-0601 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.