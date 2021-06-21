

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cuisine Solutions is recalling its JUST Egg flavored plant-based 'bites' products due to undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves a limited number of 2-pouch retail packages that may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products, known allergens. Approximately 80,632 retails boxes have been distributed across the United States.



The Sterling, Virginia-based company has identified only one incorrect pouch at this time.



The 8.4 oz recalled products have 'Best Before' dates from FEB-22-2022 to APR-09-2022, which are given on the back of the package.



The interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to date.



Cuisine Solutions is working with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products. Consumers are asked to return incorrect packaging if any to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Kent, Washington-based King's Command Foods LLC., in late May called back about 20,025 pounds of meat and poultry meat balls and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens of egg, milk, and/or wheat.



Kraft Heinz Foods Co. in mid May recalled around 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product for undeclared milk and eggs.



