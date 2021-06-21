Through the tender, the administration of Windhoek wants to build several projects on a build, own, and operate basis.The administration of Namibia's capital city - Windhoek - is seeking independent power producers for the deployment of 25 MW of PV capacity on a build, own, and operate basis. In a request for qualification document published on its Facebook page, the city government specified the projects will be developed under a public-private partnership. Interested developers will have time until August 19 to pre-qualify for the tender. Namibia had around 145 MW of installed solar power at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...