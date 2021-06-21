Incap Corporation: INCAP'S FACTORIES IN INDIA CONTINUE OPERATIONS WITH REDUCED CAPACITY. INCAP'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK FOR 2021 REMAINS UNCHANGED.

Incap Corporation 21 June 2021 at 12:30 p.m. (EEST)

Stock Exchange Release

Insider information

INCAP'SFACTORIES IN INDIACONTINUE OPERATIONS WITH REDUCED CAPACITY. INCAP'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK FOR 2021 REMAINS UNCHANGED.





Karnataka state continues the fight against the coronavirus pandemic extending the measures taken to limit for instance social gatherings. The lock-down in Karnataka has been extended until 5 July 2021. However, the state government has given a number of concessions indicating a phased opening up in the coming weeks.

Incap's permission to operate its factories is still in force and the company continues to operate with somewhat reduced capacity following the government guidelines.

The closure and the partial operations of the factories in India do not have an impact on the company's outlook for 2021 published on 21 April 2021. Incap's previously announced outlook for 2021:

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.

The increase in revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by the strong development at the Indian factories and the ramp-up of the factory expansion, that has proceeded faster than expected. Furthermore, the visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development has improved.

The estimates are given provided that there are no major negative changes in the coronavirus pandemic situation, currency exchange rates or in component availability and they are based both on Incap's customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.

If there is no further update on the matter with a negative effect on Incap's outlook, Incap will not continue to report on the matter.





INCAP CORPORATION





For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431





