The two solar manufacturers will get priority access to polysilicon produced at the planned fab in Inner Mongolia, which developer Xinte Energy has said will be fully operational by June 2023.Solar manufacturers Jinko Energy and JA Solar Technology are each set to acquire a stake in the Xinte Energy unit which is planning to have a 100,000-ton-annual-capacity polysilicon fab up and running within two years. The Chinese manufacturers will each hand over RMB315 million (US$48.8 million) for a 9% stake in the Inner Mongolia Xinte unit of TBEA-owned poly manufacturer Xinte Energy. With the parent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...