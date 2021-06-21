The planned capacity is expected to be hybridized with diesel power generators across 14 islands.Maldives" Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology has launched a tender for the deployment of 14 MW of PV across 14 islands. The planned capacity is expected to be hybridized with diesel power generators at the following locations: L. Gan, L. Fonadhoo, L. Dhanbidhoo, L. Isdhoo, L. Kalaidhoo, L. Maabaidhoo. L. Maamendhoo, L. Kunahandhoo, L. Hitahdhoo, L. Maavah, Lh. Naifaru, Dh. Kudahuvadhoo, GA. Villingili, and Sh. Funadhoo. Interested developers will have time until September 9 to submit ...

