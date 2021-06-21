

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 29.8 percent annually in May. Economists had expected a 29.0 percent growth.



Manufacturing output accelerated 32.4 percent yearly in May and mining and quarrying output rose 5.5 percent. Electricity output and water supply gained by 14.0 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 0.8 percent in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial output increased 29.7 percent in May.



For the January to May period, industrial production rose 18.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de