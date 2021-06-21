Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.06.2021 | 13:40
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Simon Clarke

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Simon Clarke 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Simon Clarke 
21-Jun-2021 / 12:09 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
21 June 2021 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
Board Appointment 
 
The Company announces that Simon Philip Clarke has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with 
immediate effect. 
 
Simon Philip Clarke, based in Hong Kong is a former partner of leading global law firm Allen & Overy and has extensive 
experience in a range of risk, litigation and international legal matters. He is a former director of the Australian 
Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong committee of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is 
currently a consultant to Andrew & Nicola Forrest's philanthropic foundation, Minderoo. 
 
David Rigoll, Executive Director, welcomes the appointment of Simon Clarke to the board. "We welcome Simon and his vast 
experience as a senior lawyer specialising in banking and securities law as an independent director heading up our 
corporate governance." 
 
Further information on Simon Philip Clarke (born 16 July 1964): 
 
Current Directorships Previous Directorships 
Top Heritage Ltd    Allen & Overy LLP 
Power Fame Limited 
Taisan (Hong Kong) Ltd 
Crown Port Ltd

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Simon Clarke, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Simon Clarke holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                    + 65 6438 8995 
Mahesh S/p Pulandaran 
 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 112592 
EQS News ID:  1210223 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 07:09 ET (11:09 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.