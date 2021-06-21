DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Simon Clarke

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Simon Clarke 21-Jun-2021 / 12:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2021 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Board Appointment The Company announces that Simon Philip Clarke has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Simon Philip Clarke, based in Hong Kong is a former partner of leading global law firm Allen & Overy and has extensive experience in a range of risk, litigation and international legal matters. He is a former director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong committee of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is currently a consultant to Andrew & Nicola Forrest's philanthropic foundation, Minderoo. David Rigoll, Executive Director, welcomes the appointment of Simon Clarke to the board. "We welcome Simon and his vast experience as a senior lawyer specialising in banking and securities law as an independent director heading up our corporate governance." Further information on Simon Philip Clarke (born 16 July 1964): Current Directorships Previous Directorships Top Heritage Ltd Allen & Overy LLP Power Fame Limited Taisan (Hong Kong) Ltd Crown Port Ltd

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Simon Clarke, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Simon Clarke holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

