Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.06.2021 | 13:49
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Lester Kemp

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Lester Kemp 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Lester Kemp 
21-Jun-2021 / 12:17 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
21 June 2021 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
Board Appointment 
 
The Company announces that Lester Kemp has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate 
effect. 
 
Lester Kemp is an Exploration Geologist by training with over 30 years experience in Africa, Scandinavia and the 
Americas. After graduating in 1990 with a Masters Degree in Mineral Exploration from The Royal School of Mines 
(Imperial College, University of London), Lester began his early career with GeoScience Limited in Ascot, where he 
worked on nuclear, oil and gas, and geothermal projects. He then went on to run a gold exploration camp in Guyana, 40km 
east of Cambior's Omai Gold mine. Upon returning to the UK, Lester worked for various junior mining companies, running 
diamond and platinum exploration programmes in southern Africa (Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa) 
and Scandinavia, before founding his own private resource companies. Lester also has a Masters Degree in Business 
Administration and currently holds several Board positions for companies registered in the UK and USA. 
 
David Rigoll, Executive Chairman, commented: "The appointment of Lester is instrumental as we seek to build on our 
investment strategy and build a board that has the competence to build on that strategy" 
 
Further information on Lester Kemp (born 30 November 1965): 
 
Current Directorships   Previous Directorships 
Levin Sources Limited   Arabian Nubian Resources Limited 
NanoPhagix LLC       Gigawatt Metals Limited 
SunMirror AG 
              London Africa Limited 
 
Century Cobalt Corporation Shoot 4k Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Lester Kemp, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Lester Kemp holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                    + 65 6438 8995 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 
 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 112594 
EQS News ID:  1210228 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210228&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.