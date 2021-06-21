DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Lester Kemp

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Appointment - Lester Kemp 21-Jun-2021 / 12:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2021 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Board Appointment The Company announces that Lester Kemp has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Lester Kemp is an Exploration Geologist by training with over 30 years experience in Africa, Scandinavia and the Americas. After graduating in 1990 with a Masters Degree in Mineral Exploration from The Royal School of Mines (Imperial College, University of London), Lester began his early career with GeoScience Limited in Ascot, where he worked on nuclear, oil and gas, and geothermal projects. He then went on to run a gold exploration camp in Guyana, 40km east of Cambior's Omai Gold mine. Upon returning to the UK, Lester worked for various junior mining companies, running diamond and platinum exploration programmes in southern Africa (Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa) and Scandinavia, before founding his own private resource companies. Lester also has a Masters Degree in Business Administration and currently holds several Board positions for companies registered in the UK and USA. David Rigoll, Executive Chairman, commented: "The appointment of Lester is instrumental as we seek to build on our investment strategy and build a board that has the competence to build on that strategy" Further information on Lester Kemp (born 30 November 1965): Current Directorships Previous Directorships Levin Sources Limited Arabian Nubian Resources Limited NanoPhagix LLC Gigawatt Metals Limited SunMirror AG London Africa Limited Century Cobalt Corporation Shoot 4k Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Lester Kemp, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Lester Kemp holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

