

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said Monday that it has appointed former Amazon executive Matt Furlong to its board, effective immediately. The appointment date aligns with Furlong's start date as GameStop's new Chief Executive Officer.



Coinciding with Furlong's appointment, George Sherman has retired from the Board. Five of the six members of the Board remain independent.



