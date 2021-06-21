Clinical Trials Laboratory Services Opens New, Larger Blood Donor Centre on Imperial College London's White City Campus

By donating blood, Londoners can contribute to medical research and help to develop new therapies and diagnostics

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Trials Laboratory Services (CTLS), a leading provider of human blood products and biological specimens to the research community, today announced that it has relocated its blood donor centre from Park Royal to Imperial College London's White City Campus. CTLS' new, state-of-the-art facility is located on the second floor of the Scale Space building at 58 Wood Lane in West London, UK.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought greater awareness of medical research and the active role that caring people can play in helping to advance scientific knowledge. CTLS specializes in collecting whole blood, white blood cells and other biofluids from consented donors, which are used by medical researchers to develop new therapies and diagnostics," said Kelly Sapsford, CTLS General Manager. "CTLS also produces leukopaks, which contain concentrated white blood cells, and are used to conduct cell and gene therapy research. They may also be employed as immunotherapy for certain cancers in the future."

"We are excited to be moving into this brand-new facility, which is four times larger than our current blood donor centre. We are also extending our opening hours to allow more people to participate," said Ms. Sapsford.

Donors can contribute white blood cells every two to four weeks, depending on the volume collected. But they need to wait eight weeks between whole blood donations. Donating blood lowers iron levels, and it takes about two months for those levels to return to normal.

Potential donors can obtain additional information or make an appointment via the CTLS website at www.clintrialslab.com or by calling +44 176 321 1616. The CTLS website provides detailed descriptions of its donation programs, including the process involved, and expected length of the visit.

CTLS has 26 years' experience in this field. It collected blood and biofluid donations from about 2,500 individuals in 2020 and supports the work of global life sciences companies.

All potential donors must be between 18 and 66 years of age, in good health, and be pre-screened to confirm their eligibility. Participants will be asked to provide some demographic information, including their age, ethnicity, and gender, and note any medications they are taking, and their smoking status. Personal information will be kept confidential and will not accompany their donation.

Upon completing their donation, participants will be compensated for their time and effort.

About Clinical Trials Laboratory Services (CTLS)

CTLS is a leading provider of human blood products and biological specimens to the research community. CTLS specializes in the collection of whole blood, serum, immune cells, red cells, and other biofluids from consented donors. Donors are screened according to AABB guidelines and undergo a complete battery of NHA required infectious disease state tests. For 26 years, specimens collected at the CTLS donor centre in London have supported the development of therapeutics and in vitro diagnostic assays. For further information visit www.clintrialslab.com or www.facebook.com/blood4research.

CTLS Contact: Courtney Noah, SVP, Marketing & Client Services, 516-483-1196

Media Contact: Lisa Osborne, Rana Healthcare Solutions, 206-992-5245, lisa@ranahealth.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536132/CTLSLogo_Font_Final.jpg