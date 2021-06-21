Viva Technology 2021: Big success for the first hybrid event since the start of the pandemic

VivaTech confirms its position as Europe's biggest startup and tech event

PARIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech, Europe's leading event dedicated to startups and technology welcomed 140,000 visitors from June 16 to 19, with 26,000 attending in-person in Paris (in compliance with health regulations that limited capacity to 5,000 persons). An additional 114,000 attendees connected on VivaTech's paid online platform. With significant engagement on social networks, the event reached more than 119 million people in 149 countries generating 1.7 billion views. During these three days reserved for professionals and one day open to the general public, visitors were able to discover more than 500 exceptional innovations, 1,400 exhibitors (60% of which were physical exhibitors), and 400 speakers from around the world.

VivaTech took up the challenge of creating a new hybrid model, combining premium in-person access with a fully immersive online experience while at the same time adapting to new ways of interacting.

"VivaTech is back in 2021 with a brand new hybrid format, the first of its kind. The experience, accessible in-person in Paris at Porte de Versailles, and online all over the world on our digital platform, was greatly appreciated by visitors and exhibitors alike. We have reinvented ourselves and redefined the codes of Europe's biggest tech and innovation event. We are particularly touched by the enthusiastic response from all the participants - it was so good to be together, at last. This new format further strengthens VivaTech for the years to come." said VivaTech's Managing Director Julie Ranty with Co-Directors Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette.

VivaTech totally re-engineered its format in order to offer an online experience that goes beyond the simple retransmission of the live event or live news coverage. Drawing on the codes of television and social media, the VivaTech team developed a platform driven by workshops, leader insights and startup pitches.

About VivaTech - In just five years, VivaTech has become the biggest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. VivaTech brings together the world's top business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation.

