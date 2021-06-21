

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced Monday the public filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced separation of the Victoria's Secret business into an independent, public company.



The new company, named Victoria's Secret & Co., will include Victoria's Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria's Secret Beauty.



As previously announced, the separation is currently expected to be completed in August 2021, subject to certain customary conditions, including final approval by the L Brands Board of Directors and effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement.



On May 11, L Brands said its Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to separate the company into two independent publicly traded companies. The company had initially revealed this strategy in May 2020.



