Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 21
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 18 June 2021 was 358.53p (ex income) 359.76p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
21 June 2021
