intelliflo Announces First Chief Product Officer and Head of Australia, Preparing for Future Growth

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- intelliflo expanded its leadership team today by introducing its first Chief Product Officer, Blake Kannady, and Geoff Rogers as the company's first Head of Australia to support intelliflo's inception and growth in the Australian wealth management market.

Blake Kannady joins intelliflo from Envestnet, where he led product design, development and strategy for the firm's next generation platform and user experience, as well as integrations with other third-party software partners and products. He also held several leadership positions in the wealth management arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and is a co-author of "The WEALTHTECH Book: The FinTech Handbook for Investors, Entrepreneurs and Finance Visionaries."

Geoff Rogers brings significant in-market expertise for intelliflo's expansion into Australia and was most recently acting Group Executive - Advice for MLC overseeing the advice strategy and transformation of the division, after serving as General Manager of MLC Wealth Distribution responsible for all MLC Wealth's retail platform and asset management offers to advisors.

"We're on a mission to give our customers more innovation and make it easier to widen access to financial advice," said Nick Eatock, chief executive officer, intelliflo. "Blake's experience in our industry and his focus on and passion for an incredible end-user experience will make a huge impact on our business."

Continued Eatock, "Geoff is the perfect person to lead our Australian expansion. He brings 30 years of industry and market knowledge that will help us as we start to serve licensees and advisers there in 2022."

On March 1, intelliflo combined five leading software businesses under one brand to offer its customers around the world a broader range of end-to-end solutions that span the financial advisory lifecycle.

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology which powers the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion assets serviced across intelliflo.