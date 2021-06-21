Are solar projects always a sustainable investment class? How can buyers be certain an asset is a lucrative investment? And how can PV project developers fulfill the requirements set by asset managers? This year's Asset Management Roundtable brought together stakeholders that deal with PV projects from a financial, legal, and technical perspective. You can now watch the video to discover the answers to these questions.Following the Cornerstone on Maintaining PV Quality, our second session at this year's virtual Roundtables Europe event featured discussions on the financial, contractual, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...