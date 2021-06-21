The factory is located in Noblejas, in the province of Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha, and is planned to reach a capacity of 10 GWh by 2025.From pv magazine Spain The battery cell pilot plant that Phi4tech is building in the Noblejas municipality, in the province of Toledo, in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha, will be operational this year. The company had announced the project for the manufacturing facility in March, in a joint statement with the regional government of Extremadura, where lithium for the factory will be extracted at the Las Navas mine, starting from early 2023. The facility ...

