Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) (OTCQB: GENPF) ("GENIX" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "GENPF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace today, June 21st, 2021 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GENX".

Genix shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.



Receiving DTC eligibility increases the speed of receiving stocks and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors.

In addition to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQB in the USA, Genix is exploring a listing in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to further increase the messaging for current and future shareholders.

Sina Pirooz., Genix CEO and Director, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand the company's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States with a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce the company to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience.

About GENIX

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a highly innovative, Canadian life-sciences company focused on the acquisition, research, development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of innovative, novel and generic prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals for the ophthalmological and other attractive markets and to satisfy unmet needs.

Our mission is to provide Canadian's access to affordable, highest quality, evidence-based, novel and generic prescription drugs and OTC medicines and nutraceutical products to improve their health and quality of life. All Genix products are developed and supported by evidence-based science and clinical studies and manufactured under the strictest Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) protocols. We intend to sell these products through traditional retail outlets as well as direct to consumer and e-commerce platforms.

On behalf of the Board,

Sina Pirooz, CEO, Director

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation

www.genixpharm.com

For more information regarding GENIX, please contact:

Kevin Bottomley, Director

Tel: +1.604.609.6199

kbottomley@genixpharm.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88105