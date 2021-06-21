Evaluate, a leading provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cem Baydar as Chief Consulting Officer, effective from today, June 21st. He will lead an integrated team of business development and delivery professionals, focused on providing Custom Solutions to Evaluate's diverse client base.

Cem brings 20 years of life sciences and technology experience to Evaluate, with a focus on growing new business operations, incubating capabilities within existing organisations, and penetrating international geographies. He has global management experience in four continents including the US, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Cem joins Evaluate after 11 years at IQVIA where he most recently led the Portfolio Strategy Consulting Practice in EMEA and established and grew consulting services business in different geographies. Prior to that, he held roles at large and boutique consulting companies around the globe, including Accenture.

Cem earned his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, focusing on the applications of Artificial Intelligence to solve large-scale, complex real-word problems.

"Evaluate is one of the most recognisable brands and I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team. We look forward to continue working with our clients to solve their critical business problems with our in-depth industry expertise, analytical capabilities, and established frameworks."

"We're delighted to welcome Cem to Evaluate," said Deborah Kobewka, CEO. "His extensive industry and consulting experience, together with his strong network of relationships and global outlook, aligns closely with our growth strategy and commitment to delivering excellence and innovation to our clients and partners. I look forward to his contributions as part of our team."

About Evaluate Ltd.

Evaluate provides trusted commercial intelligence and predictive analytics for the pharmaceutical industry and their advisors.

Our Evaluate Omnium and Evaluate Pharma platforms offer unique and dynamic insights into pharma asset risk and commercial potential alongside a seamless, comprehensive view of the pharmaceutical market landscape. Evaluate Vantage our award-winning, independent editorial team provides thought-provoking news and insights into current and future industry developments.

Evaluate has been a partner to industry-leading organisations for 25 years. For more information on how we give our clients the time and understanding to drive better decisions, visit www.evaluate.com.

