Montag, 21.06.2021
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2021 | 16:17
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.: Rapid Micro Biosystems Appoints Sean Maynard as Asia Pacific Commercial General Manager

LOWELL, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the addition of veteran Asia Pacific (APAC) commercial leader Sean Maynard to support its vision of becoming the trusted standard in the global microbial quality control (MQC) marketplace. In his role as APAC Commercial General Manager, Maynard reports to Scott White, VP of Global Sales, and is based in Singapore.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Sean to our team," said White. "I believe he has the right experience to lead our APAC expansion with both new and current customers who use our technology to support the manufacture of drug products such as biologics, sterile injectables, cell and gene therapies, and vaccines."

Maynard's background includes 15 years leading commercial sales teams in the APAC region, most recently achieving strong growth results as the APAC commercial leader for the microbiology division at Thermo Fisher Scientific, based in Singapore. He holds a program certificate from Harvard Business School, as well as a Diploma of Applied Science in Biological Chemistry Technology from University of Western Sydney.

Rapid Micro Biosystems CEO Robert Spignesi described Maynard's hiring as a strategic move aimed at expanding the company's presence in the APAC region. "There is significant demand for our Growth Direct platform from pharmaceutical manufacturers in Asia Pacific," said Spignesi. "With Sean's addition, coupled with continued investment in APAC, we believe we are well-equipped to capitalize on our significant growth potential in the region."

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control. Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobioor LinkedIn.

Contact(s)

Courtney Makolandra
Rapid Micro Biosystems
CMakolandra@rapidmicrobio.com
978.349.3200


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
