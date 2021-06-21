The expected 48-hour Amazon Prime Day 2021 will kick off on 21 June. During the big event, Oclean, a professional in oral care products, is offering amazing deals for its bestseller Oclean X Pro Elite and free bonus gifts.

Quietness

With original noise reduction techs, Mute Oclean X Pro Elite keeps the noise down to 45db, no more than a gentle whisper. The quietness is celebrated by both media and customers; you never thought brushing noises could be relieving, until Oclean X Pro Elite. And it's important to mention that the quietness doesn't reduce the cleaning power.

Strong cleaning capability

In fact, Super Smart Oclean X Pro Elite boasts a 42,000rpm maglev brushless motor, DuPont Diamond filaments, 26% more bristles, which altogether boost the plaque removing efficiency rate by 300%; many customers said their teeth are whitened after a while.

Easy charging

Do you remember having to stick your toothbrush into the charging base and wait for a whole day or night? With a wireless quick charging pad, you can easily bring your Oclean X Pro Elite back to life within 3.5 hours.

Super smart

Many people suffer from cavities or wedge-shaped teeth defects because of brushing in the wrong way or missing certain spots. Oclean developed the 8-zone Blind Zone Detection to monitor the brushing process and give instant feedback which is displayed on the built-in full color touch screen with a vivid teeth model. Backed up by oral health science and big data analytics, Oclean APP can match professional brushing plans according to the user's oral conditions and eating habits. You can also customize your personal plans in the APP to maintain oral health with professional support.

Amazon Prime Day:

Time: 21 June to 22 June

Price: $59.99 (15% OFF listing price $69.99)

Gifts to win:

Free Enchen hair cutter (Worth 13 euros) for every order of Oclean X Pro Elite.

Please click to purchase Super Smart Oclean X Pro Elite: https://bit.ly/2UgOEh1

