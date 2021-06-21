Kaizen Analytix Appoints John Hickox as COO

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Kaizen Analytix LLC, a rapidly growing analytics and insights services provider, announced today that John Hickox has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

The Kaizen Analytix team has delivered strong growth over recent years and is poised to continue this growth even more rapidly as the U.S. and global economies recover from the recent pandemic. With that growth in mind, Kaizen's leadership team is bringing aboard John Hickox, former KPMG senior partner.

Hickox has been working with Kaizen as a business coach since 2017, and with the company's continued success, joins the executive team as Chief Operating Officer. This addition will allow Andy Williamson (Chief Product Officer), Anand Srinivasan (Chief Scientist), Jeff Anderson (Chief Growth Officer), and Krishna Arangode (Chief Executive Officer) to focus more acutely on their roles as they continue Kaizen's growth journey.

Hickox's focus will include driving transformation at Kaizen, expanding the company's reach into new domains and companies through acquisitions and partnership agreements, and ensuring Kaizen's operational processes are more in synch with a very dynamic marketplace. Kaizen will soon be announcing acquisitions that will open up new markets for the company.

"John Hickox has a distinguished track record of ensuring client success while building and growing high-performing teams. We are at the right stage in our growth journey where an experienced executive like John can be of significant value. I am confident that he will enhance our processes and operations to be in sync with our ever-broadening footprint globally," said Krishna Arangode, CEO of Kaizen Analytix.

"As I worked with the leadership team at Kaizen over the past few years, I saw a company that delivered phenomenal value creation and insights," Hickox remarked. "With the solid growth I witnessed, I could not think of a better time to jump in and be part of this team that repeatedly exceeds client expectations. Continued success - more careers expanded - more thrilled clients."

About Kaizen Analytix

Kaizen Analytix LLC is an analytics products and services company that gives clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins through advanced analytics solutions and actionable business insights. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its proprietary KaizenValueAccelerators, data, and data from KaizenDataLabs with proven analytics subject matter experts to rapidly deliver insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com.

Press Contact: marketing@kaizenanalytix.com

