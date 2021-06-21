Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 16 June 2021

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted average

price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) 16/06/2021 Transfer 59 N/A N/A

Transfer carried out under the "Share Incentive Plan SIP" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005317/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon-Phélip

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65