

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2021 / 17:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Victoria Ossadnik 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs

The acquisition of 1.893 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of RSUs US$0.00 1.893 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 17 JUNE 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information The 1.893 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement. [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

