The "Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prebiotic ingredients market was valued at USD 5270.11 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach a CAGR of 9.56% during the period, 2021-2026.

Companies Mentioned

Tereos Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kerry Group

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Sensus BV

Nexira SAS

Roquette Freres

Key Market Trends

Evolving Preference for Improved Gut Health

Rising consumer awareness regarding gut health is anticipated to propel the demand in the prebiotic ingredients market, and according to the International Food Information Council, over one-quarter (28%) of adults cited digestive health among the top benefits in food/beverage products, and two-thirds of the consumers aged 50 years and over said digestive health is extremely/very important in 2018, creating momentum for prebiotic ingredients. In 2018, the Dupont Microbiome Venture expanded its partnership with the Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies to complement DuPont's existing product portfolio in the areas of probiotics and prebiotics, including human milk oligosaccharides.

Moreover, key players are also actively offering prebiotic supplements, as maintenance of a healthy gut is increasingly becoming important among consumers. According to the international study by Beneo Inc., 42% of consumers are very or extremely interested in gut microbiome. Additionally, 52% of consumers perceived that prebiotic fibers aid in digestion, 50% considered they would improve gut health, 43% said they promote overall health, and 30% thought prebiotics help strengthen immunity. Such factors are escalating the application of prebiotic ingredients in various food and beverage applications.

Europe holds a Significant Market Share

The rising awareness regarding health benefits and the surge in the aging population are some of the major factors to boost the prebiotic ingredients market in Europe during the forecast period, both in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, since prebiotics aid in digestion and healthy bowel movements.

According to Sensus, the European bakery market witnessed 228 product launches in the last year having labels mentioning inulin, oligofructose, or chicory root fiber on the packaging. 11% of these launches were in the United Kingdom. The European dietary supplement market is driven by the growing acceptance of these supplements among the aging population and the increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders. Healthcare professionals across the region recommend dietary supplements containing prebiotic ingredients to their patients, to combat health challenges.

