Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
WKN: A142VP ISIN: US40434L1052 
Tradegate
21.06.21
17:16 Uhr
24,430 Euro
+0,270
+1,12 %
PR Newswire
21.06.2021
Agora to Work with HP to Power Real Time Engagement in OMEN Oasis

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, today announced it is working with HP Inc. to power RTE for OMEN Oasis - a feature currently in beta and available through OMEN Gaming Hub which is pre-installed on all OMEN PCs. The collaboration will integrate Agora's voice, video, messaging, and interactive live streaming technology into OMEN Oasis to allow up to 16 people to play their favorite titles together in virtual watch party rooms.

"We are excited to work with HP to integrate the power of real-time engagement into OMEN Oasis," said Reggie Yativ, CRO and COO at Agora. "Together, we have worked to create an experience that will empower millions of OMEN community members and gamers to chat and engage with each other in real-time, no matter what corner of the globe they or their friends live in."

Agora Software Development Kit (SDK) will power OMEN Oasis using Agora's proprietary global Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN), allowing gamers to engage in real-time, low-latency gameplay and share in the amazing gaming experience provided on all OMEN devices.

To learn more about OMEN Oasis and download it today, visit https://www.omen.com/us/en/oasis.html. For more information about Agora and its partnerships, visit: www.agora.io.

About Agora

Agora is a Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

© 2021 PR Newswire
