MainOne,West Africa's Leading Carrier-neutral data center provider to unveil data center in Appolonia City , Accra



21.06.2021 / 19:05

The new facility which is located 20 kilometers from the center of Accra, Ghana will expand MainOne's already robust infrastructure and service profile in West Africa



ACCRA, Ghana, June 21, 2021/ -- MainOne (www.MainOne.net/), the leading provider of connectivity, cloud and data center solutions in West Africa is set to launch the Appolonia Data Center of its subsidiary, MDXi.

The new facility which is located 20 kilometers from the center of Accra, Ghana will expand MainOne's already robust infrastructure and service profile in West Africa. It was built to cater to the increasing demand for colocation and interconnection services by multinationals and businesses seeking shared services for their ICT resources in a world-class facility.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Gbenga Adegbiji, Chief Operating Officer, MDXi stated that "Appolonia Data Center is a state-of-the-art facility that is being built to the highest standards required for today's digital infrastructure and consistent with the MainOne brand. With the assurance of high quality of service designed to meet business requirements for digital colocation and cloud infrastructure, the Appolonia (Accra) Data Centre will provide a highly secured,resilient and scalable solution for our customers'. Adegbiji further said "the operations of the Uptime Tier III certified Appolonia data center will be based on the global MDXI Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which have been proven with 100% facility uptime of the Lekki Data Centre since its launch in 2015".

Set for launch in June 2021, the 100-rack Appolonia Data Center offers customers the opportunity to host infrastructure in a facility guaranteed to provide high levels of availability and rich connectivity with a global network of customers, partners and suppliers thus ensuring 24x7 online delivery of services to businesses.

"We established this Data Center in Ghana to bring the highly sought services which MainOne is known for closer to institutions in the country," Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager, MainOne Ghana noted. "We are confident that the Data Center will not only deliver state-of-the-art services, but also create jobs and ultimately contribute to the economic growth of Ghana." All data center staff are directly employed by the company and are trained on the latest technology deployed to keep the data center running smoothly. There are staff dedicated to monitoring all critical systems in the data center to ensure that proactive actions are taken to guarantee availability on 24X7X365 basis.

The Appolonia Data Center has also been fitted with high-definition CCTV motion detection cameras, laser-based perimeter intrusion detection systems, and three levels of security barriers before access to computer rooms. Access to the data center is restricted to pre-authorized individuals with identification only and there is an access management system to record access history for audit purposes.

A dedicated service delivery team assists customers with onboarding and ongoing service management. Remote Hands and Eyes Support services are available for customers to troubleshoot or perform various maintenance activities to ensure their equipment operates as expected while allowing our customers focus on their core business.

The Data Center will be unveiled in the coming weeks and open to multi sector businesses and industries across Ghana.

About MDXi:

MDXi is West Africa's leading commercial data centre provider. Our business focuses on high availability, security, and open access connectivity data centre services.

MDXi operates a network of data centre campuses across West Africa, poised to meet the rapidly expanding global demand for certified data centre facilities. Our facilities have operated with 100% uptime since inception.

