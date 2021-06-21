Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli Receives Top Doctor Award 2021 in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Dr. Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Surgery Center has been awarded the Top Doctor in Dermatology and MOHS Surgery for 2021, by Northern Virginia Magazine .

This award is given to physicians and surgeons in Northern Virginia as an Official Recognition of Continued Commitment to Providing Nothing Short of Excellence.

The Northern Virginia Magazine compiles the annual " Top Doctoboard-certifiedrs " list based on peer and panel recommendations. Nominations of doctors are based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an evaluation of the quality of care provided by the doctor.

Given the number of competing physicians in the Northern Virginia area, being placed on this prestigious list reflects the physician's high commitment to putting patients at the center of care.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli would like to thank Northern Virginia Magazine for this honor and also give thanks to his amazing staff for their professionalism and support.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is board certified in Dermatology and board-eligible in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with offices in McLean and Woodbridge, VA. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in lecturing other physicians regionally and internationally as well as teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

