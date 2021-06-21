

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man as well as Founder and CEO of Amazon.com (AMZN) had announced on June 7 that he will take a tour of the space after stepping down from the top post in the online retail company. However, in a rather comic turn of events, petitions to stop him from returning to earth have gained huge traction on the internet.



Jeff and his brother Mark Bezos, along with another crew and an auction winner are to embark on the journey on July 20, two weeks after vacating his company role, aboard the New Shepard, a spaceship by Bezos' company Blue Origin. The rocket system has taken more than a dozen successful unmanned flights.



However, since the announcement, netizens have had their say and multiple petitions stopping the business magnate from coming back to earth have been filed on the online voting platform, Change.org. Two of them have gotten the most hits, amounting to almost 60 thousand, voting Bezos out of the planet.



A petition garnering 50 thousand votes said, 'Billionaires should not exist.on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.' Another petition titled 'Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth' also got 20 thousand supporters. The latter, likened the 57-year-old magnate to Lex Luthor, the famous villain in the DC comics universe, and goes forward to say, 'He's actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We've known this for years.' The petitioner added, '(Bezos) worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world... This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.



Bezos' trip is supposed to be eleven minutes long but this will be the first instance of a company originator taking the step. Bezos had said, 'If you see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one Earth.' on an Instagram video post.



