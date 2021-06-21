Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL3Y ISIN: KYG785162036 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SC HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SC HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2021 | 21:20
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hengtong Rockley Announces and Live-Demonstrates 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 Pluggable Optical Module

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / After the release of 400G QSPF-DD DR4 Silicon Photonics optical module at OFC 2020, Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. announces the release of 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 optical module based on EML technology, and has the live video demonstrate at Hengtong Rockley's virtual Booth #2061 at 2021 OFC for this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 pluggable optical module operation.

https://youtu.be/79mrIN09mg0

There are two main form factors for 800G MSA: OSFP and QSFP-DD800. Because of the tight space, QSFP-DD800 module design has been considered as the most challenging, in term of layout, signal integrity and thermal management. Hengtong Rockley is adapting 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, and COB structure to achieve this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 design, the total module power consumption is around 16W. Hengtong Rockley is open for the early customer evaluation in the later of this year, and plan the production in H2, 2022. Hengtong Rockley also plans to have 800G optical module based on Silicon Photonics technology in 2022.

800G

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established by Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley designs and manufactures high-end optical modules. It is also committed to the design of Silicon Photonic chips and their integration, packaging, and testing, for improved competitiveness of optical module design and manufacturing.

Joanna Li
Shanghai, China
lili@c114.com.cn

SOURCE: Hengtong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652543/Hengtong-Rockley-Announces-and-Live-Demonstrates-800G-QSFP-DD800-DR8-Pluggable-Optical-Module

SC HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.