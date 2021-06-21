Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2021 | 22:20
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Release of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Please see below for links to each of the Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. closed-end monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of May 31, 2021.

Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Factsheet
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Factsheet
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Factsheet
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Factsheet
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Factsheet
The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Factsheet

Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) Factsheet
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Factsheet

Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Factsheet

Important Information
In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652520/Aberdeen-Standard-Investments-Inc-Announces-Release-of-US-Closed-End-Funds-Monthly-Factsheets

