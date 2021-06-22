Sidiz and Other Retailers Offer 5 Amazon Prime Day Deals for Preschool Kids

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / As schools prepare for a return to in-person learning and families opt for a learn-from-home environment, the demand for deals on school supplies and comfortable desk chairs is increasing. Many manufacturers are offering the best deals on school supplies during Amazon Prime Day, June 21-22.

Amazon is preparing for the return of in-person and remote learning with school supply deals this summer from many reputable retailers.

For parents looking to buy preschool supplies for their children this upcoming school year, here is a preview of some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

1. Sidiz Ringo Kids Desk Chair

The best place to start for improving the kids' study room is an adjustable desk chair for doing schoolwork at home. Experience the original 4-steps-of-growing adjustment feature with the Sidiz Ringo, carefully designed for growing children. The chair helps to maintain the right posture while seated, something important for a growing child. Let the creativity flow while our little explorers are seated on the Sidiz Ringo and twinkle their imagination. This deal is 20% off ($159) on Amazon Prime Day.

2. Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors

The Case of Colors has plenty of non-toxic Play-Doh modeling compound for the whole family to shape and create. A rainbow assortment of modeling compound colors lets kids create just about anything they can imagine. With Play-Doh, the only limit is the imagination. The case will be on sale for only $20.99 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of 30%.

3. Skip Hop Toddler Backpack

Whimsical details and durable materials make this Skip Hop animal backpack the perfect pack for toddlers on the go. The roomy main compartment and front pouch are ideal for snacks and include extra pockets for pencils and other school supplies. The backpack, reduced in price by 20% on Amazon Prime Day to just $20, is made to fit preschool-age toddlers with comfy padded straps that go easy on little shoulders.

4. Kindle Kids Edition

Parents can take the library with them and their children. Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for solely reading. Different than a typical tablet, it's geared for reading books without distractions - no games, ads or videos. This edition holds over 1,000 titles for children and provides weeks of battery life. Save 32% this Amazon Prime Day and encourage kids to read more with their own e-reader, priced at $109.99.

5. Bentgo Kids Lunch Box

Children of all ages can eat fresh and look cool, even when they're on the go. Portioned for kids, the Bentgo lunch box has practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child's appetite. With kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close, this lunch box will be on sale for $24.99 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $53%.

