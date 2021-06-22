One Media iP Group Plc - Acquisition of Rights

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Company")

Acquisition of Rights

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the producer royalties to three Heatwave's albums produced by the legendary record producer Barry Blue: 'Too Hot To Handle' (1976), 'Central Heating' (1978) and 'Current' (1982) ("Acquisition").

One of the UK's most respected musicians - songwriter, producer, and artist Barry Blue , has sold his producer royalties to the iconic 1970s disco band Heatwave, including the hits 'The Groove Line' (1978), 'Always and Forever' (1976), 'Mind-Blowing Decisions' (1978) and the million-selling global smash 'Boogie Nights' (1976), credited as one of the defining songs of the disco age.

The Acquisition was completed under One Media's innovative Harmony iP equity release scheme, One Media will use its 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) to monitor Barry Blue's songs with Heatwave across 600 digital music stores globally, 24 hours a day.

One Media recently closed similar deals with Take That producer Ian Levine and Culture Club record producer Steve Levine. In May 2021, the Company acquired over 250 songs from 80's pop star Kid Creole and the Coconuts.

The Acquisition has been funded through the Company's existing cash resources. The Acquisition is in line with management's expectations and the Company's business plan.

Barry Blue said:"I am extremely proud of my work with Heatwave and look forward to working with One Media iP to ensure that the legacy and integrity of the catalogue is preserved and future-proofed in the best way possible, using OMIP's TCAT technology of which is extremely impressive. It's hard to believe I am now looking back at a 50-plus year career, and with this new partnership I hope to ensure that my music will be heard for generations to come.

"It is important I do as much as I can to protect and promote the legacy of my music. It is a lifetime's work and one that I am immensely proud of. Partnering with One Media will allow access to their advanced royalty tracking software."

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP said:"Barry Blue has created a body of work over the last 50 years as a song-writer, producer and artist that few can rival. Our deal with his Heatwave catalogue will ensure his legacy is protected and preserved for many years to come."

The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

-Ends-

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film and TV whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally its www.tcat.media copyright infringement and digital music audit tool software TCAT, is used daily with major record labels and the world leading digital international distributor. Men & Motors its branded car channel is now available via connected Wi-Fi enabled smart TV's via its web site www.menandmotors.com and YouTube.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and http://www.harmonyip.com/

About Barry Blue

One of the UK's best-selling all-round talents, as a songwriter, producer and pop star, Barry Blue has sold more than 45 million records, had approximately 50 world-wide hits and has registered more than half-a-billion streams.

Barry Blue was first spotted by a young Tim Rice, who worked for Cliff Richard's manager Norrie Paramour in 1963, after winning a TV talent show, aged just 13.

Barry was formally the bass player in the Band "Spice", who went on to become "Uriah Heep". He then went to work with the Bee-Gees to advance his song writing, before scoring five UK hits as a solo artist in the early 1970s. Other song-writing hits included the No.1 hit from Lynsey de Paul "Sugar Me" (1972), Toto Coelo 'I Eat Cannibals' (1982) and Five Star "All Fall Down" (1985), and the top 3 hit "Escaping" by Dina Carroll, in 1996.

Blue's production career has included work with Diana Ross, Celine Dion, Bananarama, Andrea Bocelli, The Saturdays and Pixie Lott.