Rice University engineers produced "near-perfect" 2D perovskite crystals for photovoltaic applications, grown from seeds.From pv magazine USA Engineers at Rice University created what they said are 2D perovskite crystals with stable and efficient energy harvesting capabilities, grown from seeds. Halide perovskites are organic materials made from abundant and inexpensive ingredients. Rice's new seeded growth method addresses some performance- and production-related challenges faced by perovskite photovoltaic technologies, said the researchers. The process has allowed the engineers to make homogenous ...

