Edison Investment Research Limited Ocean Wilson Holdings (OCN): Smoother sailing ahead 22-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 22 June 2021Ocean Wilson Holdings (OCN): Smoother sailing ahead The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on Brazil but OCN has weathered it well with a respectable 5.1% ROE in 2020 and maintained its 70c (4.3%) dividend. Business volumes fell in Wilson Sons (WSON), its Brazilian maritime services company, but prices firmed up and allowed WSON to post a 4.3% ROE. OCN's international investment portfolio (OWIL) had a good year in 2020 with favourable if choppy markets. Business is now picking up in WSON's key container terminals and tugboat business and a recovery seems underway. We forecast OCN's PBT to rise by 44% in FY21 and by 20% in FY22 as business recovers to normal. OCN is currently trading on a 35% discount to look-through value despite having risen 27% since 1 April. Its stake in listed WSON alone is worth 99% of its market cap.Despite the shares having strongly rallied in recent months, OCN is still trading at a 35% discount to its look-through value, which comprises the market value of the stake in WSON (which has also been rallying, up 64% in three months) and the last reported value for the investment portfolio held by OCN. Despite a good growth outlook, WSON is trading at significant discounts to its peers in market multiples such as P/E (44% FY21e, 35% FY22e) and EV/EBITDA (about a third less). Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Pedro Fonseca +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com Andrew Mitchell +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

