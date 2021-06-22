STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, July 16 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00-15:00 CEST Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Attend the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9i6teqze Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in: United Kingdom Intl.: +44 3333000804 United States of America: +1 6319131422 Sweden: +46 856642651 Confirmation Code: 10577589#

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 16, 2021.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2--2021-earnings-call,c3371478

The following files are available for download: