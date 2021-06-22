The speed of all transitions is inherently underestimated, and solar PV is no exception. The EU has grossly underestimated its coming of age, as its forecasts for 2020 were off by 67% for the Netherlands and 74% for Germany, writes Rolf Heynen, CEO of Dutch New Energy Research.From pv magazine 06/2021 As with many industrial transitions, the emergence of solar PV was aided by government investment. This occurred first through R&D, and then the creation of a stable investment climate, as Germany did with the creation of the Energiewende (energy transition) over the last 15 years. This gave manufacturers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...