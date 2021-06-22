

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) reported that its profit after tax for year ended 30 April 2021 dropped to 194 million pounds or 14.1 pence per share from 527 million pounds or 38.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 24.1 pence down from 33.0 pence in the previous year.



Profit before tax decreased by 37 percent on a reported basis to 231 million pounds from the previous year, hurt by the decrease in operating profit, partly offset by a reduction in financing costs.



Operating profit was 311 million pounds, a decrease of 32 per cent from last year.



Revenue for the year decreased by 1 percent on a reported basis to 5.98 billion pounds from 6.04 billion pounds in the prior year. Despite higher box volumes, Packaging revenue saw a reduction in realized selling prices, largely reflecting the decline in paper price benchmarks in the second-half of 2019/20 and first-half of 2020/21.



While there remains uncertainty in the overall economic environment, demand is strong and the company expects to make good progress this year.



The company announced a final dividend for this year of 8.1 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 12.1 pence compared to no dividend paid in 2019/20.



