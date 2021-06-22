DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.2629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 253107 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 112701 EQS News ID: 1210469 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)