DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.3698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4703107 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 112727 EQS News ID: 1210495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)