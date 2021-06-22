Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.5355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2060668 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 112654 EQS News ID: 1210422 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 22, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)