Tech recruitment specialists, Cloud Assembly, endeavour to provide vital insight into the current state of the tech labour market in their latest industry report.

The report collates data from multiple reputable sources including leading tech firms and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

The report reveals that 94% of tech employers believe that there is an industry-wide skills shortage.

Data from the report also shows that HR professionals perceive 'flexible working hours and a good work-life balance' as being significantly less important to developers than they are.

"Qualified tech professionals know their worth. They are also acutely aware of the opportunities available to them, locally and abroad. This makes sourcing talent in this particular field more challenging; if you want the best of the best, you'll have to prove your own worth during the recruitment process..." - Simon Kenworthy, Founder of Cloud Assembly

About the Report

In their latest report, global tech recruitment firm, Cloud Assembly, lend their expertise and authority to a topic that is the source of much buzz in the tech industry: the so-called digital skills gap.

As a recruitment agency founded by tech professionals, Cloud Assembly straddles the divide between the employee and employer experience, offering a comprehensive, dual perspective.

In this report, they compile data from several sources to draw informed conclusions on the challenging reality of tech recruitment, as well as to provide experience-led recommendations for employers on overcoming the identified recruitment hurdles. The study finds that there are a number of factors at play that continue to make sourcing qualified tech talent challenging, including:

The increase in remote working (79% of tech professionals want to continue working from home)

Steep competition (job openings for software engineers across just 10 companies amounted to 0.2% of all software engineers worldwide)

The lack of qualified candidates (at least 60% of developers have learnt their craft without ever having any formal training)

Developer confidence (when asked how easy they thought it would be to change jobs as a developer in 2021, respondents gave an average answer of 7 out of 10)

Recruiter misconceptions of the priorities of tech professionals

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005522/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Holly Duhig

e: holly@murraydare.co.uk

t: 07876764211