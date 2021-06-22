Aqara, a provider for smart home products, announced the launch of its first smart wall switch targeted for the European market, the Aqara Smart Wall Switch H1 EU. The Wall Switch H1 EU series is Aqara's first smart wall switch supporting both round European wall boxes and 86 mm square wall boxes. It's available in Single and Double Rocker versions, as well as in With Neutral and No Neutral versions. Along with the Wall Switch H1 EU, Aqara also introduced the latest Wireless Remote Switch H1 (Double Rocker) to the European market.

Both the Wall Switch H1 EU and the Wireless Switch H1 support the Zigbee 3.0 protocol with better stability, compatibility, responsiveness and energy efficiency1. Both switches share the award-wining design with a metal frame, which makes the switches more rigid and durable. Moreover, the combination of the Wall Switch H1 EU and the Wireless Switch H1 can be used in a 2-way switch setup without excessive wiring, or to upgrade the existing 2-way setup to a smart one, so that users will be able to control the light or other device from two different places similar to using two hard-wired 2-way switches, or even from any part of the room by voice commands or via local automations.

The Wall Switch H1 EU is compatible with major smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more2. The availability of With Neutral and No Neutral versions makes it fit almost all homes, while the With Neutral version supports extra features such as power monitoring and overload protection. Other features of the Wall Switch H1 EU include:

Convert to Wireless Switch Function : The button of the switch can be remapped so that you will get an extra "wireless switch" while the light or other device will be controlled by automations;

: The button of the switch can be remapped so that you will get an extra "wireless switch" while the light or other device will be controlled by automations; Overheat Protection : Users can be ensured that their homes are safe and secure;

: Users can be ensured that their homes are safe and secure; LED Indicator Behavior Setting: Users can configure the LED indicator via the Aqara Home app, choosing to turn it off completely, turn it on when the switch is on, or vice versa3

The Wireless Switch H1 is a HomeKit-compatible remote switch to control Aqara devices and other HomeKit accessories or to switch between smart home scenes. It comes with a double rocker, and recognizes 7 configurable actions including single click, double click, long press, and dual-button press. It also supports the High-Speed Click Mode, which reduces the response time down to 50 milliseconds4. The Wireless Switch H1 also features a 5-year battery life, the longest so far among all Aqara battery-powered devices.

The Wall Switch H1 EU and the Wireless Switch H1 are expected to be available in various European and Asian countries via authorized Aqara distributors in the following months. Please check with your regional distributor(s) for product availability.

For more details of the Wall Switch H1 EU and the Wireless Switch H1, please visit our website.

1 A compatible Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub (including Hub M1S, Hub M2 and Camera Hub G2H) is required. 2 Integration with some third-party ecosystems may be unavailable by the time of the launch. 3 Not all of these options are available for the No Neutral version. 4 Only single clicks are recognized in the High-Speed Click Mode.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

