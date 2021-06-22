EURidreleased its 2020 Annual Report with statistics, achievements and financials.

2020 was a rewarding year for EURid thanks to the following achievements:

A healthy portfolio growth of 2.2% year over year.

The bi-yearly registrar satisfaction survey with 97% satisfaction rate among EURid accredited registrars.

The acknowledgement that the registry is operating in an effective and trustworthy way within the by-yearly European Commission report to the Parliament and the Council.

The support of the 'Water is Life' project in Madagascar to offset its 2019 CO2 emissions.

The launch of the Youth Committee to empower the next generation of Internet users to provide advice on .eu related matters.

The take-off of an Action Plan to support SMEs that have a .eu-branded online identity.

The kick-off of the Dynamic Coalition on Data and Trust (DC-DT) within the IGF framework.

The 2020 Web Awards competition and gala, which featured Sting as special award-giver.

Read more in the EURid's 2020 Annual Report.

