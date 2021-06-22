Silversurfers.com Selects 3radical to Drive Traffic to Their Online Lifestyle Community

Digital Online Experiences Incorporate Gamification to Motivate Engagement

BRISTOL, England, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions, announces it has been selected by Silversurfers to provide an interactive online experience to drive traffic to its lifestyle website and community.

Silversurfers.com is a widely-used digital community who exclusively provides features, offers, news, and social forums for their over 50 audience. They were looking for a solution to drive traffic from social media channels to the Silversurfers.com site, as well as increase their membership base and grow media consumption. Using its audience engagement platform, Voco, 3radical has implemented an interactive online experience that will motivate users to further engage within Silversurfers.com's friendly digital environment.

By incorporating gamification mechanics at the forefront of their audience's online journey, Silversurfers.com is able to provide fun, mutually-beneficial value exchanges. The data earned from these digital collaborations include consumer information, engagement levels, and online sharing tactics, and nurture better member experiences and foster repeat engagement.

"3radical's market experience gives us a key, value-added differentiator in providing entertainment for our members," said Martin Lock, CEO, Silversurfers.com. "We selected 3radical for its permission-based engagement solution to establish trust with our community and consent to deliver the right content based on our audience-determined interests and needs."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with brands like Silversurfers.com who understand building long-term, trust-based relationships between consumers and brands" said Michael D. Fisher, CEO, 3radical. "Silversurfers.com knows the value of their audience and diligently works to deliver the most relevant content and adaptive digital experience to each individual community member."

For more information on 3radical's consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions, please go to www.3radical.com .

About Silversurfers.com

Silversurfers.com is a unique and informative lifestyle website and social network exclusively for the online community of over 50s. The site was developed by an experienced team all aged over 50 in response to the growing number of internet users aged over 50, which currently stands at over 18 million. The management team has extensive knowledge of the digital world. Commercial, editorial, marketing, sales and digital expertise is supported by a diverse board which is guiding the business's rapid growth.



Silversurfers.com is a trusted and friendly online community environment providing entertainment, news, reviews, features and offers from leading brands. Key sections include: Club+ (a new subscription service featuring premium content),Silversurfers shop which has thousands of tailored products for members, Speakers Corner, (where visitors can vote and comment on a large range of subjects), "Best of The Web": (a round-up of useful websites covering over 200 topics ranging from health and wellbeing, travel and finance to cars, technology, sport and gardening), Showcase, where members publish their own content and Silversurfers dating, an online dating site for the over 50s.



Its widely-used community and social media sites (the largest UK over 50s social media Facebook site with +1 million followers with engagement of over 8 million per month and posts reaching over 25 million people monthly) provides an integrated social experience for users who want to meet new friends, connect with old friends and share information online.

About 3radical