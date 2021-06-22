VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Third Quarter Launch Of Full Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health And Safety

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal soon. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.

"Our portal has been in development for quite some time," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "This subscription-based site will be the first of its kind to go live in an almost post pandemic time, while dealing with the issues that have arisen as a direct result of it. Whether you are looking for productivity help or a path to wellness, our portal will have something for everyone."

While we aren't releasing the name of the portal just yet, many of the products on the SaferPlace Market will work in tandem with the content. We have designed a full-service program, with high value content, designed to promote wellbeing, productivity, and creativity. The portal has print, video, and other accessible content which will dovetails into our full program. Watch closely for snapshots from our advisory board and learn how these experts are changing each of their industries for the better post-pandemic.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

