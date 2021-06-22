Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 468,750 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.64 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 if the entire Private Placement is sold. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for purchase of equipment. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Units. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Skychain Technologies

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

Contact: 604-688-5464

bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

