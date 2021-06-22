

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - British cruise line P&O Cruises, part of Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), announced Tuesday its expected deployment and phased re-start plan for the remainder of 2021 and into early 2022.



In the new cruise schedule for 2021/2022, Britannia will begin UK coastal cruises from June 27 to September 25, and then the planned western Mediterranean itineraries on September 25.



Iona, which will start UK coastal cruises from August 7 to September 25, will begin Atlantic coast holidays from September 25.



Ventura's first cruises will be the planned programme of Atlantic islands holidays from October 3. Ventura is currently paused cruises up to September 4, and cancelled two new cruises.



Following the Mediterranean season, running until October, Britannia will reposition to the Caribbean for her winter season as scheduled, followed by Azura which will begin Caribbean fly/cruises slightly later than published from December 10, 2021.



Arcadia and Aurora's planned long haul cruises from January next year were canceled and these two ships will not begin sailing until next year. However a replacement itinerary for Aurora, with winter sun appeal, will be announced shortly.



P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said, 'As we know the UK Government has developed a traffic light system for holidays abroad this summer. The current situation means that whilst unfortunately there will be a number of cancellations of itineraries on some ships, we are looking ahead and planning for the future with vigour.'



For all cruises departing from September 25 to December 31, 2021, all guests 18 years old and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing.



All guests 17 years old and below will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel.



All guests will also require a negative COVID-19 test at the terminal.



The company added that all guests who have had their cruise cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of the standard deposit terms, and 100% of any additional monies paid.



